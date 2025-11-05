BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ellise and Ella Red - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2129
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
3 followers
37 views • 10 hours ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the alternative pop artists, Ellise and Ella Red, while on The PRETTY EVIL Tour. Ellise is currently supporting her newest album, PRETTY EVIL, while Ella Red is currently supporting her newest single, Aphrodite.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - August 12, 2025

Location - Subterranean in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH ELLISE:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/officialellise

Instagram - https://instagram.com/ellise

Twitter - https://twitter.com/ellise


KEEP UP WITH ELLA RED:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/ellaredsings

Instagram - https://instagram.com/ellared


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:37 Skip Intro

01:37 Lounge

05:49 Kitchen

07:29 Bunks

12:28 Bathroom


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Keywords
digital tour busbus invadersella redella red digital tour busella red interviewella red musicella red alternative popelliseellise digital tour busellise bus invadersellise tour bustour bus elliseellise interviewellise bandellise musicella red bus invadersella red tour busella red bandellise alternative popellise dark popellise singerellise musicianellise vocalistella red singerella red musician
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:37Skip Intro

01:37Lounge

05:49Kitchen

07:29Bunks

12:28Bathroom

