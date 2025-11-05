Ellise and Ella Red - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2129

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the alternative pop artists, Ellise and Ella Red, while on The PRETTY EVIL Tour. Ellise is currently supporting her newest album, PRETTY EVIL, while Ella Red is currently supporting her newest single, Aphrodite.
Film Date - August 12, 2025
Location - Subterranean in Chicago, IL
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.
