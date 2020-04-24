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EMERGENCY: Bill Gates And Jared Kushner Now Running America - War Room Full Show
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42 views • April 24, 2020
The Coronavirus panicdemic hoax has been fully exposed and the enemies of America are in full out assault to crush the country’s economy and future. Major news and Bill Gates is staking claim in the control of Earth’s future only with his vaccines and technology. Trump immigration reform is not what we thought it was. Democrats and media are panicking they reopen rallies are happening nationwide destroying their deadly virus narrative. Guests today include the organizers of Unite Oregon for Liberty, Tom Pappert and Shiva Aayyaduria. Owen invites Bill Gates to his house. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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