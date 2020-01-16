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Dental Assistant Fired For Expressing Trump Support on Facebook
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10 views • January 16, 2020
Dental Assistant Fired For Expressing Trump Support on Facebook
Dismissed after posting “MAGA 2020.”
The Alex Jones Show
Robyn Polak, who worked at the Precision Dental MKE dentist in Milwaukee, said she was fired for her political views after a bad review accused someone in their office of racist comments.
Paul Joseph Watson | Infowars.com - January 16, 2020
A South Milwaukee dental assistant was fired from her job after a single person complained about a pro-Trump comment she had posted on Facebook.
Original article: https://www.infowars.com/dental-assistant-fired-for-expressing-support-for-trump-on-facebook/
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of January 16 2020 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
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Dismissed after posting “MAGA 2020.”
The Alex Jones Show
Robyn Polak, who worked at the Precision Dental MKE dentist in Milwaukee, said she was fired for her political views after a bad review accused someone in their office of racist comments.
Paul Joseph Watson | Infowars.com - January 16, 2020
A South Milwaukee dental assistant was fired from her job after a single person complained about a pro-Trump comment she had posted on Facebook.
Original article: https://www.infowars.com/dental-assistant-fired-for-expressing-support-for-trump-on-facebook/
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of January 16 2020 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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