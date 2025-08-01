BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Paradox of War-Hardened WWII Legislators and their Legacy of Subversive 1960s Acts
Real Free News
Real Free News
94 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 22 hours ago

In a shadowy turn of history, battle-scarred leaders crafted laws that reshaped a nation, sparking debates that echo today. Hidden agendas and bold decisions clashed with wartime unity, leaving a legacy of division. Explore the enigma of courage turned to controversy in this gripping tale of power and paradox.

     Naturalization Act of 1790: Established early immigration policies with a focus on White immigrants, preserving a predominantly White population, as noted in historical records.
    Civil Rights Act of 1964: Enacted on July 2, 1964, this law prohibited discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in employment, public accommodations, and federally funded programs. It passed with a House vote of 290–130.
    Voting Rights Act of 1965: Signed on August 6, 1965, this legislation banned voter suppression and imposed federal oversight of elections, altering electoral dynamics. It passed with a House vote of 333–85.
    Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965: Passed on October 3, 1965, this act abolished racial quotas for immigration, leading to shifts in demographic patterns. It passed with a House vote of 318–95.

Read the full article and Supplemental Sections at Real Free News

Keywords
warwwiilegislatorsparadoxsubversive
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy