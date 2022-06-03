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▫️In particular, on May 28, staged video was filmed near Meshkovka, Nikolaev Region, of the alleged "high efficiency" of the use of Western weaponry by Ukrainian nationalists.
▫️To add more drama to the future film, at the insistence of British supervisors, a re-enactment of never-existing battle between Ukrainian Nazis and outnumbered "Russian soldiers" was created on the set.
▫️The roles of "opponents" of the Ukrainian Nazis in the staged short film were performed by members of the local territorial defence unit wearing red armbands.
▫️In the absence of trophy Russian equipment, the mock enemy appears in the frame using Ukrainian APCs and armoured vehicles.
▫️The next video shoot is scheduled for June 5 and 6.