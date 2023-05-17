UKR Footage of a Direct Battle and a Drop at 00:11 of the Nazi 'Azov' during an Attempt to Storm Russian positions near Bakhmut.

Footage of a direct battle and the death 00:11 of the Nazi "Azov" during an attempt to storm Russian positions near Bakhmut
AZOV Nazi was demilitarised very quickly during the fire clash.It feels and looks like that AFU Nazi is on drugs.
The battle was filmed in the area of Kleshcheyevka, where the AFU is trying to break through our front on the flanks of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).
