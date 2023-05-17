Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
UKR Footage of a Direct Battle and a Drop at 00:11 of the Nazi 'Azov' during an Attempt to Storm Russian positions near Bakhmut.
143 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 16 hours ago |

Footage of a direct battle and the death 00:11 of the Nazi "Azov" during an attempt to storm Russian positions near Bakhmut

AZOV Nazi was demilitarised very quickly during the fire clash.It feels and looks like that AFU Nazi is on drugs.

The battle was filmed in the area of Kleshcheyevka, where the AFU is trying to break through our front on the flanks of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket