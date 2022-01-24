MONOPOLY - An Overview of the Great Reset (subtítulos español)

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Less than a handful of mega-corporations now dominate our lives in every aspect. From the breakfast we eat in the morning to the mattress we sleep on at night, everything we do, use or consume in between contributes to the power of these corporations. In this video I will show you, using easily verifiable facts, how these corporations, or rather their major shareholders, are the main actors in the play we are currently witnessing, and the driving force behind the World Economic Forum's "Great Reset".
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MONOPOLY - Una Visión General del Gran Reajuste (Tim Gielen) Menos de un puñado de megacorporaciones dominan ahora nuestras vidas en todos los aspectos. Desde el desayuno que tomamos por la mañana hasta el colchón en el que dormimos por la noche, todo lo que hacemos, usamos o consumimos entre medias contribuye al poder de estas corporaciones. En este vídeo le mostraré, utilizando hechos fácilmente verificables, cómo estas corporaciones, o más bien sus principales accionistas, son los principales actores en la obra que estamos presenciando actualmente, y la fuerza motriz detrás del "Gran Reajuste" del Foro Económico Mundial. Descargar Telegram:
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