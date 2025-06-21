Peskov on how the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei will “open Pandora’s box”:



[If, however, it were to happen that Israel, with the assistance of the United States, assassinated Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, how would Russia react?] Very negatively. Very negatively. We would strongly condemn it. [Would it lead to any action?]



Well, actually, it would lead to actions coming from inside Iran. Iranian society is very well organized and very well consolidated. And it would lead to extremist sentiments inside Iran. And those who talk about it should remember this. They will open Pandora's box.



Source @Slavyangrad

