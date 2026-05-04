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Douglas Macgregor Interview: Dollar Collapse, Iran Dominance & Failed U.S. Strategy — PART 2
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To learn more, visit: https://www.douglasmacgregor.com/


Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Colonel Douglas Macgregor on the Future of the American Empire (0:01)

- Impact of De-Dollarization and Military Changes (1:54)

- Societal and Military Confusion (3:44)

- Technological Shifts in Warfare (7:54)

- Economic and Political Challenges (14:31)

- The National Conversation and Alternative Leadership (15:15)

- Immigration and Economic Scarcity (19:31)


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