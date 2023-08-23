Maui Fires | "Maui's Department of Land & Natural Resources Delayed Release of Water for Hours."

Maui Fires | "Maui's Department of Land & Natural Resources Delayed the Release of Water for Hours." + "We Will Build It Back Better." - Hawaiin Governor Josh Green | 6uild 6ack 6etter? + "Build Back Better." - Joe Biden

How Was this book, Fire and Fury: Unmasking the Enigma of the Maui Fire - Decoding the Unfolding Tragedy published on August 10th by the author “Dr. Miles Stone”? - The book claims to cover the Maui Fire related events Aug 8-11, and yet this book was published on the 16th, only 5 days later. - READ - https://www.amazon.com/Fire-Fury-Unmasking-Decoding-Unfolding/dp/B0CFWZM1MK/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=fire+and+fury+maui&qid=1692533640&sprefix=fire+and+fury%2Caps%2C122&sr=8-1

Why did Oprah buy 870 acres of land in Kula for nearly $6.6 million over recent months? - https://mauinow.com/2023/03/02/oprah-buys-870-acres-of-land-in-kula-for-nearly-6-6-million-over-recent-months/

Maui Fire Facts:

The emergency alert system also wasn't activated - Emergency sirens weren't activated ahead of deadly Maui blaze: Recap - https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/live-blog/maui-fires-live-updates-lahaina-rcna99396

Why is there a plan to make Maui a Smart City? Next conference is schedule for October 2023. (and how convenient the conf resort was spared the ravages of the fire). READ - https://ieeesmc2023.org/

Why is Hawaii hosting a digital AI (artificial intelligence) government summit during September of 2023? - READ - https://events.govtech.com/Hawaii-Digital-Government-Summit.html

What is the JUMPSmartMaui project?

READ -

https://social-innovation.hitachi/en-us/case_studies/the-new-smart-grid-in-hawaii-jumpsmartmaui-project/

https://www.mauinews.com/news/local-news/2017/05/jumpsmartmaui-project-comes-to-successful-end/

WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gWh1J5iPDfI