Bright Video News, Feb 25, 2026 – Trump’s Tariff Tantrums, the AI Job Replacement Doom Loop, and an Interview with Garland Nixon

- Introduction and Overview of Upcoming Reports (0:10)
- Critique of Trump's State of the Union Speech (1:57)
- Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Tariffs (5:32)
- Economic Impact of Trump's Tariffs (34:30)
- Trump's Economic Policies and Their Consequences (37:40)
- The Role of AI in Job Replacement (38:00)
- The Age of Ignorance is Over (51:23)
- Interview with Garland Nixon (1:11:34)
- International Political Tensions (1:18:08)
- Impact of Potential War with Iran on American Politics (1:21:53)
- War Weary Military and Instability (1:22:27)
- Trump's Military Posturing and Credibility (1:24:46)
- Risk of Loss of Credibility and Worst-Case Scenarios (1:27:47)
- Impact of Huckabee's Remarks on Arab States (1:30:31)
- Trump's Collapsing Support and Midterm Implications (1:33:32)
- End of Empire and Loss of Faith in Institutions (1:35:59)
- Final Thoughts and Future Directions (1:39:30)
