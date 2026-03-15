Iranian missiles are making their way to Tel Aviv amid the failure of the defense system.

@NAYA

Adding:

IRGC Navy commander warns: an attack on Kharg Island could drastically reshape global energy pricing.

You tested Iran once with the Strait of Hormuz.

If the intelligent control of the strait created a new benchmark for oil prices for you, an attack on Kharg will create another severe and new equation for the global rate and distribution of energy.

Adding:

Here's a (video found today of southern Lebanon said to be white phosphorous. Video was silent, so not able to upload. Found it also on Instagram, with description below.) Cynthia

Israel Accused of Dropping White Phosphorus on Civilian Areas in Khiam, South Lebanon – Video Footage Sparks War Crime Allegations

Prominent Pakistani politician Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) amplified activist Sarah (@sahouraxo)’s urgent post claiming Israeli forces are using white phosphorus munitions directly on homes and civilian zones in the Hezbollah-stronghold village of Khiam, near the Lebanon-Israel border.

The circulating nighttime video shows intense, persistent bright flares and smoke clouds characteristic of white phosphorus artillery bursts over residential areas—consistent with incendiary weapon effects that ignite on contact and burn intensely.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DV6tWRmiG3I/

Adding:

💥💲 IRGC-affiliated channels have now published evacuation warnings directed at employees of American banks across the Gulf, ordering staff to vacate immediately and urging all civilians to stay at least one kilometer away from the listed facilities.

🇦🇪 UAE: JPMorgan Chase, Citibank, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BNY Mellon, and Wells Fargo — across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia: JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America — Riyadh.

🇶🇦 Qatar: JPMorgan Chase — Doha.

🇧🇭 Bahrain: Citibank — Manama.

Citibank Dubai was struck earlier this week.





@DD Geopolitics