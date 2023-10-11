Create New Account
HE WHO HAS EARS
TheREDWords
Published 21 hours ago

TheREDWords tackles the importance of hearing God's word, because throughout the Bible God often proclaims, "He who has ears, let him hear!"

Run Time: 16 minutes.

TheREDWords.website/LISTEN

