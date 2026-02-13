FIAT OR FIRE: Juan O Savin on the Battle for Constitutional Money





FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v75cg70-from-paper-lies-to-golden-truths-inside-the-2026-financial-reset-and-the-fi.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a





Bitcoin wasn't born in a crypto lab. It was born in a war game.





In this stunning disclosure, Juan O Savin traces the origin of cryptocurrency not to a mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto, but to DARPA—the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency—where Bitcoin was formulated as a contingency weapon for the collapse of the dollar.





Savin reveals the hidden arsenal: 100,000 pallets of $100 million in genuine U.S. currency, prepositioned across the globe. Not counterfeit. Real dollars. Designed to flood the black market, undermine confidence in the dollar, and trigger a controlled demolition of the American financial system—the same playbook used to collapse the ruble.





But Trump won. And the pallets stayed in the shadows.





Now, the same technology is being reclaimed. The question is not digital versus physical. The question is: fiat crypto or constitutional money—blockchain receipts tied immutably to gold and silver in the U.S. Treasury.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting









Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.