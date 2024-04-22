Next News Network with Gary Franchi | China's Cyber Army Poised to Cripple U.S. Infrastructure: FBI Sounds the Alarm. In this explosive Next News Network special report, Gary Franchi uncovers the chilling truth behind China's impending cyber attack on U.S. infrastructure.





FBI Director Chris Wray has sounded the alarm (again)`, revealing that Chinese hackers, under the guise of Operation Volt Typhoon, have already infiltrated several critical American companies in telecommunications, energy, water, and other vital sectors.





As the threat of a catastrophic blow to our nation's lifelines looms, the FBI warns that China is developing the capability to physically wreak havoc on our infrastructure at a time of their choosing. With recent incidents like the widespread 911 outages and the Baltimore bridge collapse raising suspicions, the evidence points to a sinister plot that could plunge the country into chaos.





OR, this could be the DS broadcasting their moves, as they do, and blaming this one on or in collaboration with China? This is not Wrays first warning, and we hear from all sides that a kill switch is imminent because the Left cant defeat Trump in a fair election. Buckle up!



