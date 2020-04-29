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Foods Disappearing One By One (669)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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260 views • April 29, 2020
As global grain, vegetable, fruit and nut yields continue to decline, we will be retrained to eat blemished fruit and taught not to hunt feral pigs because that's only what the authorities can do. A discouragement fro self sufficiency and only rely on supermarkets which will be less and less stocked, meaning prices up and declining alternatives for consumers. Big-Ag lobbying to keep food only through their supply chains.

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*** Today's Story Links ***
Revealed: The new calorie limits on every common food to reduce obesity https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018...
NetCents Declares Readiness for Expected US Federal Reserve "Digital Dollar" https://www.canadianinsider.com/netce...
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/netcen...
Digital Dollar Project https://www.digitaldollarproject.org/
Digital Dollars: Electronic Cash vs Digital Currency https://www.digitaldollarproject.org/...
COVID-19: Congress Proposing Digital Dollar as Part of Stimulus Package https://btcmanager.com/covid-19-congr...
What is XRP (Ripple) https://ripple.com/xrp/#
https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/...
Stimulus Offered By House Financial Services Committee Creates New Digital Dollar https://www.forbes.com/sites/jasonbre...
Starlink, a plan to surround Earth with 12,000 high-speed internet satellites https://www.businessinsider.com/space...
The new calorie limits on every common food to reduce obesity https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018...
Pandemic will cause famine of biblical proportions https://www.theguardian.com/global-de...
Coronavirus crisis could double number of people suffering acute hunger – UN https://www.theguardian.com/world/202...


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