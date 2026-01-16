Trump Slams On Brakes As Putin Issues Chilling War Threat On U.S. Attacking Iran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
END TIME NEWS REPORT * 1.16.2026
PUTIN FURIOUS AS TRUMP THREATENS TO ATTACK IRAN
https://www.msn.com/en-us/politics/international-relations/putin-furious-as-trump-threatens-to-attack-iran-overthrow-khamenei-russia-s-chilling-war-threat/vi-AA1Udrea
TRUMP WAR POWERS
1-https://apnews.com/article/venezuela-congress-trump-war-powers-99b1f29e3501b2dfc0e0bd0e16164aea
2-https://www.huffpost.com/entry/donald-trump-venezuela-war-powers_n_6967ffe6e4b09fa9c797156c
BUYING GREENLAND COULD COST U.S. $700B
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/buying-greenland-could-cost-us-700-billion/
MARCO RUBIO DEMANDS...
https://gatewayhispanic.com/2026/01/marco-rubio-demands-tangible-results-mexico-against-narcoterrorism/
CIA PREDICTS CUBA ON THE BRINK OF...
https://www.cubaheadlines.com/articles/318254
TWO SUNS IN SAUDIA ARABIA
https://x.com/Skriptkeeper17/status/2007232271896719488?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E2007232271896719488%7Ctwgr%5E60be3a5767381ba5148288429983fb1a67fbede3%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.godlikeproductions.com%2Fforum1%2Fmessage6122346%2Fpg1
