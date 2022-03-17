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If You only wanted to watch one video and know all about the mess in Ukraine, this would be the one!
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175 views • March 17, 2022
Lara Logan needs no introductions, Lara is a South African television and radio journalist and war correspondent. She was a correspondent for CBS News between 2002 and 2018.
On this video Lara Logan shares some unpleasant pieces of truth about Ukraine, USA and Russia.
Enjoy and take your time to contemplate on the questions Lara Logan asks...!!
On this video Lara Logan shares some unpleasant pieces of truth about Ukraine, USA and Russia.
Enjoy and take your time to contemplate on the questions Lara Logan asks...!!
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