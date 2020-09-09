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Sacha Stone, Mikki Willis, Dr. David Martin, Rev. Aaron Lewis: Deep Analysis of the Greatest Mass Deception Ever Perpetrated Against Humanity | Our Collective Dissonance
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33 views • September 09, 2020
As a service to protect the truth, this video is mirrored here from New Earth Project
All credit goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb902zG9CY4c145j4UnLwYA
Original title: NEP #50 Plandemic Indoctornation
reclaimyourlives.com
All credit goes to the original source of this video. Find their work here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb902zG9CY4c145j4UnLwYA
Original title: NEP #50 Plandemic Indoctornation
reclaimyourlives.com
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