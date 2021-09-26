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How I Avoided Knee Surgery by Healing Myself, No Cortisone Shot, No Rx, No Hospital
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266 views • September 26, 2021
Many of my friends and family members work in conventional medicine. Medical errors are rampant. I nearly died from hospital treatment errors. So, I decided to DIY a blown knee. Can run again. Stories like mine are shadow-banned in Ytube and its ilk. Thanks Mike for allowing me to share this self-powering anecdote. I relied on Abraham Hicks' Law of Attraction.
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