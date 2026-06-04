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EPISODE 479: MANDATE MANIA, GLYPHOSATE LOOPHOLES & THE DATA CENTER GOLD RUSH
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
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Jefferey Jaxen guest hosts this week, while Del continues touring across Europe with our film, An Inconvenient Study.


ICAN Lead Attorney Aaron Siri, Esq., joins Jefferey to discuss a controversial Department of Justice brief involving COVID vaccine mandates.


Next, we’ll highlight Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s new investigation into major food companies' use of glyphosate, exposing shocking regulatory loopholes.


Then, as communities across America push back against the rapid expansion of AI data centers, former BlackRock portfolio manager Ed Dowd breaks down the surprising financial reality behind the boom.


Plus, raw milk activist Max Kane shares his mission to transform the future of food through regenerative agriculture, raw food, and local food systems, and talks about his recent meeting with HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy, Jr.


Guests: Aaron Siri, Esq., Ed Dowd, Max Kane


Airdate: June 4, 2026

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