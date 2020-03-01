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Time Travel and Sodomite Programming in Film and TV - Part 2 - Hot Tub Time Machine - The Obvious and the Not so Obvious
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64 views • March 01, 2020
Here's more examples from film and TV productions of the explicit pairing of time travel with sodomite mind control programming. This is a big deal because it has to do with the nature of our present situation, where our reality is the result of intentional tampering with time.
Sometimes it's those productions that aren't taken very seriously where we find the more blatant Occult signaling. Like the one featured in the 2nd installment of this video series. Clips are also included from, Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012) and GoldenEye (1995) and a commercial for the season premiere of 12 Monkeys on SyFy.
Sometimes it's those productions that aren't taken very seriously where we find the more blatant Occult signaling. Like the one featured in the 2nd installment of this video series. Clips are also included from, Celeste and Jesse Forever (2012) and GoldenEye (1995) and a commercial for the season premiere of 12 Monkeys on SyFy.
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