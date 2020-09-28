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Gareth Icke speech for save our rights
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75 views • September 28, 2020
Gareth Vaughan Icke, September 26, 2020
Speech from the September 26 protest on Trafalgar Square, London by Gareth Vaughan Icke about the virus, lockdown and control.
Video by Derek Farrell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-jt6Mqz5yeY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-JmvDoZZEPTWYvsBCXiLFw/
Gareth
https://twitter.com/garethicke
http://garethicke.com/
https://www.facebook.com/gareth.icke
Speech from the September 26 protest on Trafalgar Square, London by Gareth Vaughan Icke about the virus, lockdown and control.
Video by Derek Farrell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-jt6Mqz5yeY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-JmvDoZZEPTWYvsBCXiLFw/
Gareth
https://twitter.com/garethicke
http://garethicke.com/
https://www.facebook.com/gareth.icke
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