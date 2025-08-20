BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🤡 Macron claims that in 1,000+ days of conflict, Russia captured <1% of Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
🤡 Macron claims that in 1,000+ days of conflict, Russia captured <1% of Ukraine

Besides being terrible at math, he forgot to mention:

➡️ Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian troops killed

➡️ Thousands of NATO weapons destroyed

➡️ Western ammo reserves drained

➡️ Ukraine’s toughest fortresses smashed

➡️ Most valuable rare-earth assets seized since Nov 2022

👆 All while Russians continue their daily lives in the MOST sanctioned country in the world.

Adding:  TRUMP PRESSURES ORBAN TO LIFT VETO ON UKRAINE’S EU ACCESSION

The US President has personally called Viktor Orban to push for an end to Hungary’s blockade of Ukraine’s EU membership talks, Bloomberg reports.

🔍 Why is Trump involved?

Some European leaders asked Trump to use his influence. But the real motive runs deeper:

➡️ The US sees EU membership as a “lite” security guarantee for Ukraine

➡️ After rejecting NATO membership for Ukraine, the White House is pushing the EU option as a more achievable alternative

➡️ It’s a political maneuver: offering EU hopes instead of hard security pledges

🇭🇺 Orban’s defiance

Despite Trump’s pressure, the Hungarian prime minister remains firm. Opposing Ukraine’s EU bid is key to his domestic political strategy and resonates with Hungarian voters who recently rejected Ukraine’s integration in a referendum.

If the EU convinces the US that membership equals security, Trump could turn up the heat. In response, Russia might even “save” Orban by pretending not to oppose Ukraine’s EU integration — a classic geopolitical feint.

