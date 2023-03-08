Logical Proof Crime Can Be Eliminated

To eliminate crime, society has to first
eliminate unreconciled accounts. An unreconciled account is a debt outstanding.
In short, a society with debt is a society that is nurturing crime. Logical jurisdictions
reconcile all accounts preventing crimes from occurring.
