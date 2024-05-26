Wir haben keine Meinungsfreiheit! [Vincent Reynouard]

Konferenz mit Vincent vom 12.04.2024 (Deutsche Untertitel)
Teil 1 https://www.wuwox.com/w/vdhafBqA7PAt1Q6XqiHvKt
Teil 2 https://www.wuwox.com/w/6avRtKTxZJ1ouNUvwc1q6W
Teil 3 https://www.wuwox.com/w/8ZthKXsGjaCLRKuocRPTVp
Original Video (French Only!)
Part 1 https://odysee.com/@sansconcession:f/les-enjeux-politiques-du-revisionnisme-une-conference-de-v-reynouard-1-3:9
Part 2 https://odysee.com/@sansconcession:f/les-enjeux-politiques-du-revisionnisme-une-conference-de-v-reynouard-2-3:5
Part 3 https://odysee.com/@sansconcession:f/les-enjeux-politiques-du-revisionnisme-une-conference-de-v-reynouard-3-3:7
Vincent Reynouard:
https://blogue.sansconcession.net/
https://odysee.com/@sansconcession:f
Deutsche Videos von Vincent, übersetzte von Henry Hafenmayer:
https://www.wuwox.com/w/p/p6Fum5t2vMmbYEwPP53Pzr
Englische Videos von Vincent, übersetzt von Didi18:
https://www.wuwox.com/c/vincentreynouardmirror
https://goyimtv.com/channel/3895699381
Didi 18:
https://archive.org/details/@didi18
________
Quellen:
Vereinte Nationen Menschenrechte (PDF - Druckversion)
https://unric.org/de/allgemeine-erklaerung-menschenrechte/
https://unric.org/de/wp-content/uploads/sites/4/2019/12/UDHR-dt.pdf
UN Antisemitismus Pressemitteilung letzter Absatz
https://press.un.org/en/2018/sgsm19252.doc.htm
EU Konventionen Meinungsfreiheit
https://www.bpb.de/themen/menschenrechte/menschenrechtskonvention/44128/abschnitt-i-rechte-und-freiheiten/
Roger Garaudy PDF Buch Gratis
https://archive.org/details/rogergaraudythefoundingmythsofisraelipolitics
