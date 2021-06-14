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SOHO Part 1. Comets and Carrington Events can blow away your day - and civilisation!
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71 views • June 14, 2021
Ma Cell Phone!
This stuff happens. Could it happen tomorrow? Yep!
Solar Flares, Carrington Event, The Maya, UFO, Worm Holes, Star Ships, Interdimensional Travel.
Music by Stratocasteph, ILLUMINATI.
This stuff happens. Could it happen tomorrow? Yep!
Solar Flares, Carrington Event, The Maya, UFO, Worm Holes, Star Ships, Interdimensional Travel.
Music by Stratocasteph, ILLUMINATI.
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