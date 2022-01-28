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The children are not alright
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100 views • January 28, 2022
Kate Wand, January 28, 2022
Stacey Lance is a public school teacher in Ontario, Canada.
In her heartbreaking and powerful essay, The Kids Are Not Alright, she depicts the devastating impact of ceaseless Covid restrictions on children in her classroom and beyond. In it, she calls for “a return to normal life and an end to the bureaucratic policies that aren't making society safer, but are sacrificing our children's mental, emotional, and physical health.”
We sat down to discuss the immense trauma being inflicted on children, the urgency of ending the damage now and tending to the enormous wound, and the importance of every individual speaking up and defending the most vulnerable and important members of society; the kids.
https://bariweiss.substack.com/p/im-a-public-school-teacher-the-kids
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/speakeasy/id1596864528
Available on every podcast platform!
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VERY-OPINIONATED.COM
Stacey Lance is a public school teacher in Ontario, Canada.
In her heartbreaking and powerful essay, The Kids Are Not Alright, she depicts the devastating impact of ceaseless Covid restrictions on children in her classroom and beyond. In it, she calls for “a return to normal life and an end to the bureaucratic policies that aren't making society safer, but are sacrificing our children's mental, emotional, and physical health.”
We sat down to discuss the immense trauma being inflicted on children, the urgency of ending the damage now and tending to the enormous wound, and the importance of every individual speaking up and defending the most vulnerable and important members of society; the kids.
https://bariweiss.substack.com/p/im-a-public-school-teacher-the-kids
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/speakeasy/id1596864528
Available on every podcast platform!
VERY-OPINIONATED.COM
Thank you for helping to SUPPORT our productions:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=RSN2PPV32TF2A
BTC: bc1qwxjnf68pzzzjy4uul33dvkrpzl2qs9vq666f3v
buymeacoffee.com/katewand
Creators: Kate Wand & William Gervais
FB: https://www.facebook.com/veryopinionatedshow/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@VeryOpinionatedShow:5
Twitter: @katewand | @wg_gervais
Kate's Musings: katewand.substack.com
VERY-OPINIONATED.COM
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