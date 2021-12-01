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Australians Beg the World for Help: 'This is an Official SOS Message'
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Australians Beg the World for Help: 'This is an Official SOS Message'
Monica Smit and her organization are organizing a worldwide protest on December 4, “This is an official SOS message from my beautiful country. We beg you to heed our cry for help.” They are requesting that their government has:
No more lockdowns
No mandatory vaccinations or medical procedures
No fines for businesses or individuals for “COVID safe” measures
Open reasonable options for International Travel
If the above requests are not honored, they are hoping some countries can offer these solutions to Australians who no longer feel safe here:
Expedite the safe return of your citizens who want to leave Australia.
Extend an offer of asylum to a certain number of Australians.
“And although we will never give up, we need your help to continue our fight,” Smit begs. “We need help from our international friends.”
Polish MPs have already spoken out in support of Australia, Smit’s hope that more countries join them. The Polish leaders condemned Australia’s treatment of citizens, comparing its radical left-wing policies to that of North Korea.
CREDITS ,, https://rumble.com/voz9ro-australians-beg-the-world-for-help-this-is-an-official-sos-message.html
Monica Smit and her organization are organizing a worldwide protest on December 4, “This is an official SOS message from my beautiful country. We beg you to heed our cry for help.” They are requesting that their government has:
No more lockdowns
No mandatory vaccinations or medical procedures
No fines for businesses or individuals for “COVID safe” measures
Open reasonable options for International Travel
If the above requests are not honored, they are hoping some countries can offer these solutions to Australians who no longer feel safe here:
Expedite the safe return of your citizens who want to leave Australia.
Extend an offer of asylum to a certain number of Australians.
“And although we will never give up, we need your help to continue our fight,” Smit begs. “We need help from our international friends.”
Polish MPs have already spoken out in support of Australia, Smit’s hope that more countries join them. The Polish leaders condemned Australia’s treatment of citizens, comparing its radical left-wing policies to that of North Korea.
CREDITS ,, https://rumble.com/voz9ro-australians-beg-the-world-for-help-this-is-an-official-sos-message.html
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