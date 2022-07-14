This Will Scare You 07142022

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club.
Jul 14, 2022 Today we will be discussing how the Dollar is falling ever further, how Russia openly threatened the United States, and how Biden is now in Jerusalem to discuss a Two-State Solution. God has warned us many times "If you divide My land, I will divide yours".
00:00 China Bank Collapse Under Way
03:53 Armed Conflict with the United States
09:29 Nuclear Preparedness
11:59 Preparing for a Two-State Solution
17:29 Shane Warren Prophecies
19:46 JB in Israel
21:11 Railroad Strike
23:42 Fire at ONEOK Gas Plant
25:33 Poison Water
29:55 Joseph's Kitchen
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http://www.prophecyclub.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hd8xmY6tCzk