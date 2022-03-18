FULL SHOW: Biden Talks About Sexual Blackmail As A Normal Thing As NYT Confirms Hunter Biden Laptop Story Is Real

In a very odd series of seemingly unconnected events, sexual perversion at the top of the Democrat party continues to be revealed. From Clinton associates to Democrat Mayors, from Disney employees to former judges, right up to the White House where Joe Biden seems very concerned about sexual blackmail. All this while his son’s laptop story is confirmed and as the nominee for the Supreme Court’s record protecting child sex predators is revealed. When you look at our current political leadership and their associates in the media, it is almost as if we are living in the Twilight Zone. Anthony Fauci is clearly scared what the hearing into his involvement in Wuhan Labs might reveal, so he is distracting America by warning that a new pandemic could be in the future.