© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL SHOW: Biden Talks About Sexual Blackmail As A Normal Thing As NYT Confirms Hunter Biden Laptop Story Is Real
Follow
3
Share
Report
141 views • March 18, 2022
In a very odd series of seemingly unconnected events, sexual perversion at the top of the Democrat party continues to be revealed. From Clinton associates to Democrat Mayors, from Disney employees to former judges, right up to the White House where Joe Biden seems very concerned about sexual blackmail. All this while his son’s laptop story is confirmed and as the nominee for the Supreme Court’s record protecting child sex predators is revealed. When you look at our current political leadership and their associates in the media, it is almost as if we are living in the Twilight Zone. Anthony Fauci is clearly scared what the hearing into his involvement in Wuhan Labs might reveal, so he is distracting America by warning that a new pandemic could be in the future.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.