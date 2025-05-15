Medics in Gaza attend to the wounded after an Israeli strike on Jabalia - last night

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Medics in Gaza attend to the wounded after an Israeli strike on Jabalia.
Multiple homes in Jabalia, Beit Lahia, and Khan Younis come under BRUTAL Israeli bombing
In yet another day of INTENSIFIED siege and attacks, especially on north
KIDS many of 100+ killed in last day in one of BLOODIEST since resumption of Israel's siege.
Adding, reported last night:
Israel ends Gaza aid blockade
The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has confirmed that Israel has agreed to resume aid deliveries after a two-month blockade.