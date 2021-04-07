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BREAKING: BIDEN CAVES! Border Wall Construction May Resume to fix ‘gaps’ - REPORT
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70 views • April 07, 2021
Stephen Dinan from The Washington Times reports, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told department employees he may restart border wall construction to plug what he called “gaps” in the current barrier.
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