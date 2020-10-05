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COVID-19: WHO FACT-CHECKS THE FACT-CHECKERS? - DR. SAM BAILEY (VIDEO)
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38 views • October 05, 2020
DR. SAM BAIELY was "fact-checked" by AFP. Here is her rebuttal video.
References:
1. AFP “fact check” article: https://tinyurl.com/y45y4nq9
2. John Mackay: https://www.dnature.co.nz/john-mackay/
3. John Mackay Environmental Science & Research: https://tinyurl.com/y63j34hk
4. DNature Funding: https://www.dnature.co.nz/press-release-dnature-secures-hrc-funding-for-a-15-minute-dna-diagnostic-test-for-covid-19/
5. Professor Thomas Lumley: https://unidirectory.auckland.ac.nz/profile/t-lumley
6. David Murdoch: https://www.otago.ac.nz/otagobulletin/news/otago742646.html
7. Australian Government Department of Health COVID-19 Testing in Australia - information for health professionals: https://www.tga.gov.au/covid-19-testing-australia-information-health-professionals
8. RealStar PCR Kit disclaimer: https://altona-diagnostics.com/files/public/Content%20Homepage/-%2002%20RealStar/INS%20-%20RUO%20-%20EN/RealStar%20SARS-CoV-2%20RT-PCR%20Kit%201.0_WEB_RUO_EN-S02.pdf
9. YouTube video Antibody Test Kit Disclaimer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FgnMPHaqu_o
10. New Zealand MOH COVID-19 Test results and their accuracy: https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-health-advice-public/assessment-and-testing-covid-19/covid-19-test-results-and-their-accuracy
11. Laboratory (In Vitro) Study Results COVID-19 PCR: https://www.finddx.org/covid-19/sarscov2-eval-molecular/molecular-eval-results/
12. New Zealand Ministry of Health: Uncertainty in COVID-19 testing, and what we know about infection and immunity. https://www.health.govt.nz/system/files/documents/pages/uncertainty-in-covid-19-testing-and-what-we-know-about-infection-and-immunity-07082020.pdf
****If link 12 doesn't work please go to: https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-health-advice-public/about-covid-19/covid-19-what-we-know-about-infection-and-immunity and then click on the pdf or word link below it titled: "COVID-19 testing, testing uncertainty and what we know about infection and immunity"****
ABOUT ME (DR. SAM BAILEY):
I'm a Kiwi Doctor who wants to make it easier for people to fix common health problems. I work as a family doctor in New Zealand.
Note: Most Truthers know by now that the so-called "experts" that work for the so-called health organizations are being paid to push government disinformation (likely also paid bonuses for being government fact checkers (aka disinfo agents), THEY ARE IN FACT GOVERNMENT CONSPIRACY THEORISTS. Many of them also have other CONFLICTS OF INTEREST such as patents, pro-vax, Big Pharma stock holdings, and much more. The REAL EXPERTS are Truthers like DR. SAM BAILEY that are not paid for doing research and public information videos, do not have conflicts of interest, and they are actually working in the field on real patients, not sitting behind desks, or teaching at universities. Like the old saying goes, those that can do, and those that can't TEACH. haha
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
WHY ARE COVID-19 CASES SOARING IN NZ? PCR TEST UPDATE - DR. SAM BAILEY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/e9b37aed-ab69-4ad4-b780-bf52ba543270
Dr. Sam Bailey on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyD52JnQnXkLe5HGm4IArHw
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
References:
1. AFP “fact check” article: https://tinyurl.com/y45y4nq9
2. John Mackay: https://www.dnature.co.nz/john-mackay/
3. John Mackay Environmental Science & Research: https://tinyurl.com/y63j34hk
4. DNature Funding: https://www.dnature.co.nz/press-release-dnature-secures-hrc-funding-for-a-15-minute-dna-diagnostic-test-for-covid-19/
5. Professor Thomas Lumley: https://unidirectory.auckland.ac.nz/profile/t-lumley
6. David Murdoch: https://www.otago.ac.nz/otagobulletin/news/otago742646.html
7. Australian Government Department of Health COVID-19 Testing in Australia - information for health professionals: https://www.tga.gov.au/covid-19-testing-australia-information-health-professionals
8. RealStar PCR Kit disclaimer: https://altona-diagnostics.com/files/public/Content%20Homepage/-%2002%20RealStar/INS%20-%20RUO%20-%20EN/RealStar%20SARS-CoV-2%20RT-PCR%20Kit%201.0_WEB_RUO_EN-S02.pdf
9. YouTube video Antibody Test Kit Disclaimer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FgnMPHaqu_o
10. New Zealand MOH COVID-19 Test results and their accuracy: https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-health-advice-public/assessment-and-testing-covid-19/covid-19-test-results-and-their-accuracy
11. Laboratory (In Vitro) Study Results COVID-19 PCR: https://www.finddx.org/covid-19/sarscov2-eval-molecular/molecular-eval-results/
12. New Zealand Ministry of Health: Uncertainty in COVID-19 testing, and what we know about infection and immunity. https://www.health.govt.nz/system/files/documents/pages/uncertainty-in-covid-19-testing-and-what-we-know-about-infection-and-immunity-07082020.pdf
****If link 12 doesn't work please go to: https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-health-advice-public/about-covid-19/covid-19-what-we-know-about-infection-and-immunity and then click on the pdf or word link below it titled: "COVID-19 testing, testing uncertainty and what we know about infection and immunity"****
ABOUT ME (DR. SAM BAILEY):
I'm a Kiwi Doctor who wants to make it easier for people to fix common health problems. I work as a family doctor in New Zealand.
Note: Most Truthers know by now that the so-called "experts" that work for the so-called health organizations are being paid to push government disinformation (likely also paid bonuses for being government fact checkers (aka disinfo agents), THEY ARE IN FACT GOVERNMENT CONSPIRACY THEORISTS. Many of them also have other CONFLICTS OF INTEREST such as patents, pro-vax, Big Pharma stock holdings, and much more. The REAL EXPERTS are Truthers like DR. SAM BAILEY that are not paid for doing research and public information videos, do not have conflicts of interest, and they are actually working in the field on real patients, not sitting behind desks, or teaching at universities. Like the old saying goes, those that can do, and those that can't TEACH. haha
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
WHY ARE COVID-19 CASES SOARING IN NZ? PCR TEST UPDATE - DR. SAM BAILEY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/e9b37aed-ab69-4ad4-b780-bf52ba543270
Dr. Sam Bailey on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyD52JnQnXkLe5HGm4IArHw
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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