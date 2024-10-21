❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week October 14 – 20, 2024

▪️Russian forces launched missile strikes on vessels used by the enemy for transportation of military cargoes, among other things. The Belize-flagged NS Moon and Palau-flagged OPTIMA dry cargo ships were damaged, with the latter attacked twice in one week.



▪️In Mykolaiv, a missile strike hit a local armored plant used for repairing equipment. At least three precision hits were recorded on one of the plant's workshops and an area with an overhead crane.



▪️In addition, Russian troops continue to hit energy infrastructure in the border area with Russia. As a result of combined raids, two substations in Chernihiv and Sumy regions were damaged.



▪️At the same time, Ukrainian forces launched missiles from airplanes at facilities in Crimea for the first time in a long time. The Russian Armed Forces' air defense systems shot down five missiles, and three more were suppressed by EW means. There was no damage to critical infrastructure.



▪️In the Bryansk region, the AFU attacked the administrative capital of the region with drones. As a result of drone detonation, the facade of one of the shops of the Kremnyi El plant was slightly damaged.



▪️On Sunday night, Ukrainian forces once again massively launched UAVs at Russian territory. The air defense forces on duty destroyed 110 drones, most of them over the Kursk region.



▪️Ukrainian saboteurs carried out a remote detonation of a car in Luhansk. As a result of the detonation, one man died on the spot, another person was injured.



▪️In Kursk region in Korenevsky district, Russian troops continued to fight in Lyubimovka. Most of the village is under the control of the Russian Armed Forces, to the south the AFU are also retreating.



Source @rybar





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net



https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/