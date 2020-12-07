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Psychiatrists can’t predict what adverse side effects you might experience because not one of them knows how their drugs work.
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20 views • December 07, 2020
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
Completely ignorant of what they are dealing with, they simply prefer the expedient approach of “throwing a hand grenade into a switchboard to fix it.” It sounds and looks impressive, but in the process destroys a whole lot that’s good, cures nothing but costs billions of taxpayers’ dollars each year.
Psychotropic drugs are increasingly being exposed as chemical toxins with the power to kill. Psychiatrists claim their drugs save lives, but according to their own studies, psychotropic drugs can double the risk of suicide. And long-term use has been proven to create a lifetime of physical and mental damage, a fact ignored by psychiatrists.
CCHR created this psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs. It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Completely ignorant of what they are dealing with, they simply prefer the expedient approach of “throwing a hand grenade into a switchboard to fix it.” It sounds and looks impressive, but in the process destroys a whole lot that’s good, cures nothing but costs billions of taxpayers’ dollars each year.
Psychotropic drugs are increasingly being exposed as chemical toxins with the power to kill. Psychiatrists claim their drugs save lives, but according to their own studies, psychotropic drugs can double the risk of suicide. And long-term use has been proven to create a lifetime of physical and mental damage, a fact ignored by psychiatrists.
CCHR created this psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs. It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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