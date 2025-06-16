6.16.25 Scott McKay on "The Tipping Point", Dr. Robert Young Speaks Out From Behind Bars

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In this explosive episode of The Tipping Point, Scott McKay takes a call from the front lines of medical tyranny. Dr. Robert Young—world-renowned scientist and holistic healer—joins us from inside prison walls, where he's being held for the crime of helping people heal outside the pharmaceutical death grip.