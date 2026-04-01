IRGC missile base is still burning, south of Iranian Isfahan

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IRGC missile base is still burning. Strikes on the IRGC missile base south of Iranian Isfahan.
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⚡️It is reported that the al-Adaira center, where American forces are stationed near the border of Iraq and Kuwait, was attacked by drones. Another Patriot air defense system was also hit.
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Trump threatened to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine if Europe does not join the coalition in the Strait of Hormuz.
This was reported by the Financial Times.