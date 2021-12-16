BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Software Developer Craig Paardekooper Found Patterns In The Deployment Of Toxic Covid Vaccine Batches... Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J Were Completely Aligned When Rolling Out Their Toxic Vaccine Batches
Pain Coming
Pain Coming
612 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
266 views • December 16, 2021
Software Developer Craig Paardekooper Found Patterns In The Deployment Of Toxic Covid Vaccine Batches... Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson Were Completely Aligned When Rolling Out Their Toxic Vaccine Batches

Software Developer since 2004, Craig Paardekooper based in Chelsea London did run the VAERS database with analytics software. He found out that Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson were completely aligned when rolling out their toxic batches. There is even a linear curve in the level of toxic vax in each batch. The way this rollout is planned make sure that any (lethal) vax injury look random to the public, but it is not.

Paardekooper said:

VAERS database provided the batches in time sequence, and has records of all the adverse reactions assoiciated with each batch. So it was a simple task to create a graph showing how toxicity of the batches varied with time over the entire year of 2021.

From the graph we can see when toxic batches were deployed, and how toxic they were. We can also see WHO deployed them, and how the pharma companies acted in relay, so as to not intrude on each other's time slot.

Finally, we can discern the purpose and reason for these toxic deployments - dosage testing etc.

Response from Mike Yeadon (ex-head of research at Pfizer):

Turning to your discoveries from smart analyses of batches in VAERS, the descending series of batches / adverse events for the Pfizer vaccine is without doubt the most frightening & disturbing figure I’ve ever seen. Being of this industry, certain patterns have meaning that may not be apparent to others.

#MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #MandatoryVaccine #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide

Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
Keywords
big pharmamedical tyrannyvaccine mandatesmodernapfizernuremberg codedo not complymike yeadontoxic covid vaccine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Five Compound Exercises Outlined for Full-Body Strengthening at Home

Five Compound Exercises Outlined for Full-Body Strengthening at Home

Petra Stone
Your Daily Beauty Routine Could Come With a Chemical Catch: Understanding Ensulizole

Your Daily Beauty Routine Could Come With a Chemical Catch: Understanding Ensulizole

Zoey Sky
Cutting Sweet Foods Doesn&#8217;t Curb Cravings or Improve Health, Trial Finds

Cutting Sweet Foods Doesn’t Curb Cravings or Improve Health, Trial Finds

Coco Somers
CBO report: A warmer climate could mean fewer elderly deaths

CBO report: A warmer climate could mean fewer elderly deaths

Cassie B.
USDA Announces Massive Meat Recall Affecting Beef, Pork and More

USDA Announces Massive Meat Recall Affecting Beef, Pork and More

Coco Somers
Nature May Help With Loneliness, But Social Connection May Matter More, Trial Finds

Nature May Help With Loneliness, But Social Connection May Matter More, Trial Finds

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy