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Software Developer Craig Paardekooper Found Patterns In The Deployment Of Toxic Covid Vaccine Batches... Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J Were Completely Aligned When Rolling Out Their Toxic Vaccine Batches
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266 views • December 16, 2021
Software Developer Craig Paardekooper Found Patterns In The Deployment Of Toxic Covid Vaccine Batches... Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson Were Completely Aligned When Rolling Out Their Toxic Vaccine Batches
Software Developer since 2004, Craig Paardekooper based in Chelsea London did run the VAERS database with analytics software. He found out that Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson were completely aligned when rolling out their toxic batches. There is even a linear curve in the level of toxic vax in each batch. The way this rollout is planned make sure that any (lethal) vax injury look random to the public, but it is not.
Paardekooper said:
VAERS database provided the batches in time sequence, and has records of all the adverse reactions assoiciated with each batch. So it was a simple task to create a graph showing how toxicity of the batches varied with time over the entire year of 2021.
From the graph we can see when toxic batches were deployed, and how toxic they were. We can also see WHO deployed them, and how the pharma companies acted in relay, so as to not intrude on each other's time slot.
Finally, we can discern the purpose and reason for these toxic deployments - dosage testing etc.
Response from Mike Yeadon (ex-head of research at Pfizer):
Turning to your discoveries from smart analyses of batches in VAERS, the descending series of batches / adverse events for the Pfizer vaccine is without doubt the most frightening & disturbing figure I’ve ever seen. Being of this industry, certain patterns have meaning that may not be apparent to others.
#MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #MandatoryVaccine #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
Software Developer since 2004, Craig Paardekooper based in Chelsea London did run the VAERS database with analytics software. He found out that Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson were completely aligned when rolling out their toxic batches. There is even a linear curve in the level of toxic vax in each batch. The way this rollout is planned make sure that any (lethal) vax injury look random to the public, but it is not.
Paardekooper said:
VAERS database provided the batches in time sequence, and has records of all the adverse reactions assoiciated with each batch. So it was a simple task to create a graph showing how toxicity of the batches varied with time over the entire year of 2021.
From the graph we can see when toxic batches were deployed, and how toxic they were. We can also see WHO deployed them, and how the pharma companies acted in relay, so as to not intrude on each other's time slot.
Finally, we can discern the purpose and reason for these toxic deployments - dosage testing etc.
Response from Mike Yeadon (ex-head of research at Pfizer):
Turning to your discoveries from smart analyses of batches in VAERS, the descending series of batches / adverse events for the Pfizer vaccine is without doubt the most frightening & disturbing figure I’ve ever seen. Being of this industry, certain patterns have meaning that may not be apparent to others.
#MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #MandatoryVaccine #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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