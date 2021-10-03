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Eyeglass technology to see 4th dimension frequency spectrum reptilian shapeshifters & UFO spaceships
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
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380 views • October 03, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2021).

Eyeglass technology to see 5th dimension frequency nephilim & chimera aliens and their “fake good alien” ascended master fallen angel devils fathers

Just as in their Illuminati soft disclosure movie “They Live,” there are special technology eyeglasses that allow you to see the Draco reptilian chimera aliens in the 4th dimension frequency spectrum and the UFO spaceships and the “fake aliens” nephilims & chimeras. They have been hiding that technology from the dumb sinful wicked human homo-sapiens specie slave populace. The Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites are using cloned hybrid human avatar body meat suits that can shapeshift by maintaining 50% human DNA balance by drinking the adrenochrome blood of human children periodically in their Satanist Illuminati child sacrifice rituals, but our ally Max exposes that they are also able to manipulate the minds of the humans telepathically psychically to force them to see them in human forms. It is just like in their Illuminati soft disclosure movie “Star Wars” where the Jedi knight Obi-Wan Kenobi manipulates the clone guard’s mind using the psychic “Force” telepathy. There is a frequency that the Dracos absolutely cannot stand and it paralyzes them. The Dracos are made from the DNA gene of humans and the “snake in the Garden of Eden” Anu of the Anunnaki, so their physiology resembles us humans. They have two hearts under each armpit and a liver just over their groin area. However, the feminist witches in my ministry workplace look like normal human bodies, so the Dracos are using normal clone hybrid human bodies or stolen “walk in” human bodies. They are spirits, so they can enter into the humans’ bodies to control their thoughts and emotions, or they can enter into new cloned hybrid avatar bodies when they are assassinated like Hillary Clinton. They are Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Satanist Illuminati NWO New Age Wicca witch feminists, so they use their CPS and Planned Parenthood to confiscate your children or fetus using false charges, and will torture and rape and sacrifice and eat them. Or, they may send them to the moon or Mars planet cities child sex slave and human meat farms to be harvested for the feminist witches’ adrenochrome blood vampire industry to maintain their 50% human and 50% Draco avatar bodies balance for shapeshifting.

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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