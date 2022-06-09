The Sun In The Clouds - A Compilation! [09.06.2022]

WARNING!: IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...

- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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Well worth taking the time to look at the true beauty of the sun, as it’s difficult with our eyes due to its brightness. But using a digital camera we’re able to adjust the light to be able to see its true beauty.





This is a compilation showing that clearly the sun is in the clouds.

How is it possible?

How does it not fall down?

How can I see it in my clouds, when others see it in theirs?

It’s not an object but more like a focal point of a magnifying glass, and where we see it is relative to our position on earth, which is how it can appear in our local clouds.





Truth Will Set You Free and sharing is caring so please like share and comment.





It’s One Big Lie - 2084 subscribers

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7SXEsT5p0euk/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/itsonebiglie/

https://t.me/TruthHealthChannel

https://youtube.com/channel/UC0J5veyqr8kPXra90l2umOw

Be The Creator Of Health Wealth And A Better World

https://youtube.com/channel/UCI6TtI1A35S9sqeQ7tpUnRw





#truth #truthwillsetyoufree #thetruth #localsun #sunintheclouds

#sunisclose #greatawakening

#awakensweden