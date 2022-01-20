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Letter to the Headmaster - Angel Cuddle Trails Tip of the Week
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3 views • January 20, 2022
Angel Cuddle Trails - Letter to the Headmaster about his complicity with the tyranny.
Sarah Barton, Angel Ambassador and Channel of Grace, continues the Angel Cuddle Trails... The headmaster of my daughter’s school, here in France, had sent out another message to the parents reminding us that at school, our children must wear a mask. He asked us to tell our children to use the hand gel, social distancing and other gestures. He said that he knew he could count on us to “sensibilise” our children.
As part of my resistance to this tyranny, on the 17th January 2022, I sent a reply letter to the Head, with a tracking code, so that I know if it arrives at its destination.
I made a video of me posting the letter at 14.12 on the 17th. Later, I recorded me reading out the letter. This video is me reading out the English translation of the letter, the original of which is in French.
Visit the blog post with this video and I have included the letter, in case you want to use any of it as a template.
You can find the blog post here:
https://sarah-barton.com/blog/
For other Angel Cuddle Trail videos or to connect and work with Sarah, go to https://sarah-barton.com
Subscribe to my channel to be notified of future videos.
Angel cuddles...
Sarah Barton, Angel Ambassador and Channel of Grace, continues the Angel Cuddle Trails... The headmaster of my daughter’s school, here in France, had sent out another message to the parents reminding us that at school, our children must wear a mask. He asked us to tell our children to use the hand gel, social distancing and other gestures. He said that he knew he could count on us to “sensibilise” our children.
As part of my resistance to this tyranny, on the 17th January 2022, I sent a reply letter to the Head, with a tracking code, so that I know if it arrives at its destination.
I made a video of me posting the letter at 14.12 on the 17th. Later, I recorded me reading out the letter. This video is me reading out the English translation of the letter, the original of which is in French.
Visit the blog post with this video and I have included the letter, in case you want to use any of it as a template.
You can find the blog post here:
https://sarah-barton.com/blog/
For other Angel Cuddle Trail videos or to connect and work with Sarah, go to https://sarah-barton.com
Subscribe to my channel to be notified of future videos.
Angel cuddles...
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