'Trump wants Gaza, West Bank to be controlled by people who live there' - JD Vance

'Trump wants Gaza, West Bank to be controlled by people who live there'

Vance says peace 'never easy.. but we’re at 1 yard line'

He’s hopeful about 'major, major thing for peace in region'

Adding:

Trump says his discussions with Netanyahu went 'much beyond Gaza,' with ending the war being just part of a larger vision for 'eternal peace' in the Middle East.

More: 🚨TRUMP'S PLAN TO END THE GAZA CONFLICT👇🏻

President Trump’s peace plan aims to create a deradicalized, terror-free Gaza, with hostage releases, prisoner exchanges, and economic development for the people of Gaza.

Key highlights:

🔶Gaza redeveloped for its people

🔶Hamas members agreeing to peace get amnesty

🔶Immediate aid and infrastructure rehabilitation

🔶International governance and economic growth to attract investment

🔶Israel's withdrawal and International Stabilization Force (ISF) deployment for security

🔶The plan aims for lasting peace and self-determination for Palestinians through cooperation and reform.