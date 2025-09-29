BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'Trump wants Gaza, West Bank to be controlled by people who live there' - JD Vance
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1321 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
68 views • 24 hours ago

'Trump wants Gaza, West Bank to be controlled by people who live there'

Vance says peace 'never easy.. but we’re at 1 yard line'

He’s hopeful about 'major, major thing for peace in region'

Adding: 

Trump says his discussions with Netanyahu went 'much beyond Gaza,' with ending the war being just part of a larger vision for 'eternal peace' in the Middle East.

More:  🚨TRUMP'S PLAN TO END THE GAZA CONFLICT👇🏻

President Trump’s peace plan aims to create a deradicalized, terror-free Gaza, with hostage releases, prisoner exchanges, and economic development for the people of Gaza.

Key highlights:

🔶Gaza redeveloped for its people

🔶Hamas members agreeing to peace get amnesty

🔶Immediate aid and infrastructure rehabilitation

🔶International governance and economic growth to attract investment

🔶Israel's withdrawal and International Stabilization Force (ISF) deployment for security

🔶The plan aims for lasting peace and self-determination for Palestinians through cooperation and reform.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy