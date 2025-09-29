'Trump wants Gaza, West Bank to be controlled by people who live there' - JD Vance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Trump wants Gaza, West Bank to be controlled by people who live there'
Vance says peace 'never easy.. but we’re at 1 yard line'
He’s hopeful about 'major, major thing for peace in region'
Adding:
Trump says his discussions with Netanyahu went 'much beyond Gaza,' with ending the war being just part of a larger vision for 'eternal peace' in the Middle East.
More: 🚨TRUMP'S PLAN TO END THE GAZA CONFLICT👇🏻
President Trump’s peace plan aims to create a deradicalized, terror-free Gaza, with hostage releases, prisoner exchanges, and economic development for the people of Gaza.
Key highlights:
🔶Gaza redeveloped for its people
🔶Hamas members agreeing to peace get amnesty
🔶Immediate aid and infrastructure rehabilitation
🔶International governance and economic growth to attract investment
🔶Israel's withdrawal and International Stabilization Force (ISF) deployment for security
🔶The plan aims for lasting peace and self-determination for Palestinians through cooperation and reform.