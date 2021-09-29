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Charles Cullen: the incredible story of a serial killer that blows open major social ills
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20 views • September 29, 2021
Charles Cullen may be America's most prolific killer. He was a nurse who moved from hospital to hospital,
killing patients. He evaded capture for years. How did he pull it off? What does it tell us about
our society?
References
https://archive.ph/wip/VIZdr
https://steemit.com/politics/@borepstein/political-correctness-an-overview
killing patients. He evaded capture for years. How did he pull it off? What does it tell us about
our society?
References
https://archive.ph/wip/VIZdr
https://steemit.com/politics/@borepstein/political-correctness-an-overview
Keywords
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