THE INVADERS - NIGHTMARE

When Kansas schoolteacher Ellen Woods (Kathleen Widdoes) visits one of her students, she stumbles upon an alien machine in a barn. She flees, pursued by a swarm of locusts controlled by the device, and she reports her experience to the newspapers, but later recants. Vincent encounters small-town hostility to strangers stirring up trouble, particularly from Ellen's fiance Ed Gidney (James T. Callahan), in addition to Invaders in key positions of authority. However, he stumbles upon a hidden broadcasting station and surmises that it is designed to provoke normally harmless insects into attacking humanity. High school principal Oliver Ames (Robert Emhardt) and Miss Havergill (Jeanette Nolan) forcibly take Ellen back to the barn for elimination, but Vincent and Ed rescue her. The aliens destroy their installation and leave.

