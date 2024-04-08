The Moho
Apr 6, 2024
He Was Left Starved Licking Water On The Ground After His Ower Tnherited The House To Her Son...
When his owner passed away, her son locked her house. He wanted to sell it, leaving Ben starved in the bathroom. Until the new house buyer found him, he's exhausted. But still looking into her eyes asking for help. When we arrived and saw him, it's totally heartbroken. Has been no food for weeks, he licked water in the floor. Somehow it kept him alike, but emaciated like a skeleton...
Credit To: Pawssion Project Foundation
