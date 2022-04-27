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Sir Isaac Newton Prophecy on the End Time Perry Stone
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60 views • April 27, 2022
Perry Stone.
The 17th Century scientist was a prophetic genius! Look at his prophetic predictions!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Mwr4oXz9jg
The 17th Century scientist was a prophetic genius! Look at his prophetic predictions!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Mwr4oXz9jg
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