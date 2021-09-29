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Vaccine/Mask Mandates -should we resist? UK Perspective
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68 views • September 29, 2021
Hear the opinions of two warriors from across the pond in the U.K. - the battle between good and evil.
Guests: Kate Allison Shemirani & Mark Sutherland
This podcast will focus on the UK and European awakening, gaining traction as a consequence of the hubris of globalist elites dictating to the EU and attempting to nullify the Brexit vote. Current UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is proving to be anything but the independent champion of national sovereignty, repeatedly looking for ways to kneecap the Brexit movement and circumvent the will of the voters. In a word, Johnson has proven himself to be a true "globalist", part of the same rotten cabal that currently occupy most seats of power worldwide.
In fact, people from around the world are awakening to a very inhumane agenda meant to separate, slice, dice, divide and Balkanize humanity through a well coordinated plan to confuse and isolate us before we can identify and fight back against the real enemies of humanity; the globalist power elite.
How does the Covid 19 plandemic figure into the equation and what are the options for freedom loving people in a world dominated by greed, ideological extremism, moral depravity?
Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/vaccine-mask-mandates-should-we-resist-uk-european-awakening/
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
https://danhappel.com/what-is-agenda-21-2030/
Guests: Kate Allison Shemirani & Mark Sutherland
This podcast will focus on the UK and European awakening, gaining traction as a consequence of the hubris of globalist elites dictating to the EU and attempting to nullify the Brexit vote. Current UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is proving to be anything but the independent champion of national sovereignty, repeatedly looking for ways to kneecap the Brexit movement and circumvent the will of the voters. In a word, Johnson has proven himself to be a true "globalist", part of the same rotten cabal that currently occupy most seats of power worldwide.
In fact, people from around the world are awakening to a very inhumane agenda meant to separate, slice, dice, divide and Balkanize humanity through a well coordinated plan to confuse and isolate us before we can identify and fight back against the real enemies of humanity; the globalist power elite.
How does the Covid 19 plandemic figure into the equation and what are the options for freedom loving people in a world dominated by greed, ideological extremism, moral depravity?
Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/vaccine-mask-mandates-should-we-resist-uk-european-awakening/
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
https://danhappel.com/what-is-agenda-21-2030/
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