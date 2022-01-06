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KijaniAmariAK: Empire - The Rise of the Final Kingdom, Tik Tok Time Is Up! [05.01.2022]
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72 views • January 06, 2022
On December 21, 2021 ABC News aired a story about 10yr old Nyla Anderson who died after trying the "BLACKOUT" challenge that she found on the social media platform Tik Tok. In this episode we will take a deeper look at this child sacrifice to find the hidden meaning behind it. You will discover that this event is connected to what was a very high-profile sacrifice that occurred in 2021 and surprisingly, both of these incidents point to the very same thing.
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5,404 Viewsjan 5, 2022
KijaniAmariAK
46.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/M8ZTF6TYhSE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
Purchase your subscription to:
www.Apokalypsis321.com
If you would like to give a donation to this ministry here is the link:
https://paypal.me/KijaniAmariak?local..
5,404 Viewsjan 5, 2022
KijaniAmariAK
46.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/M8ZTF6TYhSE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
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