Satan is waging unconventional war against Asian dragons by sending army of possessed propagandists

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2023). Satan Lucifer is now waging an unconventional warfare against the Asian dragon family by sending huge numbers of pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrids and demon-possessed Satanists into Japan, who are popular YouTubers and Twitter celebrities among the reptilian hybrid Satanist internet communities and who are probably funded by the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar black nobility families’ CIA Al-Qaeda DHS ISIS terrorist agency and earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrid witch feminists, who are angry at the Asian dragons for protecting the women & children from their pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid witches and pedophile cannibal Satanist “gay mafia elites.” They are walking into shops and restaurants and workplaces and businesses and streets and Disneyland harassing & bullying & stealing from the gentle kind peaceful innocent Japanese citizens and women and children, who these Western feminist nations’ Satanists & witches believe are “Japanese male chauvinist pigs samurai who defend women & children from their globalist elite pedophile cannibal Satanist Dracos and reptilian hybrids who torture & lesbian rape (peg) & satanically sacrifice & eat 12 million children every year and throw their leftover human meat & bone ashes into the supermarket groceries & church food & fast food.” These reptilian hybrid Satanists love to wear all black clothes, because they believe the fallen angels’ spirits flow through their bodies better. The Satanists hate nice orderly peaceful courteous godly societies, so that is why Satan Lucifer and the fallen angels and Dracos and reptilian hybrid demon spirits demon-possess these humans & reptilian hybrid Satanists, and send them into the Asian dragon families’ turf to destroy society and peace and safety and order and godly families, and to ruin the society and try to create wars and spread lies about Japan to their own tens of millions of dumb viewers. They are all about causing feminism and divorce and dysfunctional families and demon-possessed children and juvenile delinquency and breaking down of society and crime and violence and rioting and martial law and civil wars and exterminations, in order to exterminate humans and gain power through organized crimes and communism and Islam and all their other Satanist reptilian hybrid & Draco avatar elites’ organizations. Satan Lucifer’s nature is about taking control by destroying. That is why he and his Illuminati NWO use terrorisms and wars and pandemics and famines and economic crashes and crime and civil war. They are the ones who conduct the war crimes and blame it on the humans, in order to make the humans kill each other. They use these dumb humans who are demon-possessed by Satan Lucifer and the fallen angels’ spirits in order to brainwash the dumb populace into war and hatred and prejudice and anger against Israel or Palestine or other humans. They have used this technique for thousands of years since they turned Eve against Adam’s orders and God’s commands. Satan Lucifer uses the same strategy because it is successful as long as you have “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled” dumb populace, who do not have God’s Holy Spirit wisdom and discernment. We do not fight against humans or internet celebrities Satanists, but we fight against the spirits that demon-possess them and are using them. Their Western reptilian hybrid Satanists’ Twitter and YouTube are giving each one of their videos 24 million views and thousands of retweets. Twitter and YouTube immediately removes our accounts a few minutes after we post the truth about the pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elites’ crimes.





Tags:

